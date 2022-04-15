Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 3.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.73. 22,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,950,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.