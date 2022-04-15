Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.
