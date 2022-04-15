Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

