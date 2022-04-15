Supreme (LON:SUP) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.19.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

