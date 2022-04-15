SVB Leerink Lowers Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target to $10.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.
