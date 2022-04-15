SVB Leerink Lowers Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target to $10.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genfit during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genfit by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

