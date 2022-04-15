SVB Leerink Trims Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Target Price to $3.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 514.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $363,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.