Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 2,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.3 days.

Shares of SWDBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.