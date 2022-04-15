Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 2,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.3 days.
Shares of SWDBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $21.95.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
