Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 466,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

