Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SLVM opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

