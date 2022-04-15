SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock worth $592,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

