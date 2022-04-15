Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

