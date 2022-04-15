Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $332.07 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $332.07 million and $5.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00275265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 637,485,952 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

