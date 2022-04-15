Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 52,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,795. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

