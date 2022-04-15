Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. 100,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,237 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.14.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

