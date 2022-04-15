TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at C$853,140.86. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.45. 7,157,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

