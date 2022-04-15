TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Sell” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.29.

TSE:TRP opened at C$72.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.84. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. Also, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

