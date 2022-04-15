Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$28.05 and a twelve month high of C$61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

