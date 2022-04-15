Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

