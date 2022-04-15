Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.98 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion and $42.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.55 or 0.07480382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.62 or 0.99929586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,613,951,816 coins and its circulating supply is 82,694,361,443 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

