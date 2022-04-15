Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

