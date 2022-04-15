The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 195.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.50.

CLX opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

