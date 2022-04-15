The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,388,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344,606. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

