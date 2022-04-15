The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.62. The company had a trading volume of 217,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,826. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.31 and its 200-day moving average is $405.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.