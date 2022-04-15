The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. 5,514,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,000. GAP has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

