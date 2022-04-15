The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $700.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $624.47.

PANW stock opened at $626.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

