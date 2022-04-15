The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($84.78).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €59.54 ($64.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.02 and its 200 day moving average is €72.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

