The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $100.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

