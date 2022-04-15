The Goldman Sachs Group Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

