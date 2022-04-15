The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 1,309,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.