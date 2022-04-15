The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.68 and a 200 day moving average of $359.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

