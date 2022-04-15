The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $139.69. 455,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,528. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

