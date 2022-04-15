The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $139.69. 455,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,528. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.