The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 880 ($11.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.73) to GBX 890 ($11.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $628.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

