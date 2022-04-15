Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.45. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 79,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Theratechnologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 112,869 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

