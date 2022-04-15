Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.01 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $888.82 million and $20.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00190141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00383838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00050805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.