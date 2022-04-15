Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

