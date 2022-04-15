Timken (TKR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Timken (NYSE: TKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – Timken is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely hurt results this year as well. Timken expects to offset these impacts with pricing actions and operational excellence initiatives. It has been adding to its inventory to meet the high customer demand and to accommodate for supply chain issues, which will help in mitigating the supply chain constraints and inefficiencies.”

3/31/2022 – Timken is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.64. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

