Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.43. 4,173,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.24 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

