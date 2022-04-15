TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $665,626.17 and approximately $51,931.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,449.85 or 1.00056053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

