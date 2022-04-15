Toncoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $5.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004952 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.36 or 0.07483069 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,441.43 or 0.99765987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

