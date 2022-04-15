Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,822,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,650,032. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

