Tony Oviedo Sells 50,000 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.76 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

