Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.85.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.15. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$22.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 103.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.33%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.