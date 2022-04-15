TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.11.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $170.85. 216,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.21. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.