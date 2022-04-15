TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of -310.69.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

