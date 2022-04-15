Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 13,315,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,204,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

