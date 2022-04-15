Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 414,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

