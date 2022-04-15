Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.22. 4,127,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,677. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

