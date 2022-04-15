Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,866 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,897,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

