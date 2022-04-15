Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,763. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

