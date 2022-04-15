Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

